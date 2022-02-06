The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Atlético Madrid for a huge La Liga game at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde

The big news for this one is the return of Ousmane Dembélé, who will be part of the manager’s plans until the end of the season despite not having a new contract. Dembélé is joined on the list for the first time by new signings Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Memphis Depay is still missing as he recovers from a muscle injury. Clément Lenglet is the latest casualty and will be out for a while with a hamstring injury, and the Frenchman joins Sergi Roberto (thigh), Eric García (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Ansu Fati (hamstring) on the injured list.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama, Ferran, Gavi

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!