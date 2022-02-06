WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for the first time in 2022 for a Barcelona match, and it’s a huge one as the Catalans welcome Atlético Madrid for a true La Liga Top 4 six-pointer. Barça come into this one with the chance to move into the Champions League places for the first time since September, and a win over the defending champions would be a huge confidence boost ahead of a crucial February. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 23

Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!