Adama and Aubameyang named in squad - FC Barcelona

New signings Adama and Aubameyang have both been included in the squad for Sunday’s 4.15pm CET kick-off at Camp Nou against Atlético Madrid. The game also sees the return from suspension of Gavi, and Ousmane Dembélé is back in the squad.

The lowdown on Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

Barça host Atlético Madrid this Sunday at 4.15pm CET in what is traditionally one of the biggest clashes of any Liga season. Let’s take a closer look at the mattress-makers.

Piqué, one game away from equalling Puyol's 593 appearances - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué is one game away from making history. Barça's ‘3’ will play his 593nd competitive match for FC Barcelona on Sunday February 6 against Atletico Madrid. This will draw him level with the legendary Carles Puyol in the Top 5 appearances for the Club. Only Leo Messi (778), Xavi Hernández (767), Andrés Iniesta (674) and Sergio Busquets (658) have played more, with Sergio still playing.

Xavi: Champions League qualification is Barcelona's main goal in 2022 - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi has confirmed reaching the Champions League qualification spots is a priority for his side in 2022. La Blaugrana return to action following the winter break with a testing clash against defending champions Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Key trio miss out for Atletico Madrid at Barcelona - Football Espana

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is without three key first team players for their high stakes La Liga trip to Barcelona this weekend.

Xavi says he has decided Dembélé will still feature for Barcelona - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez says he has decided to use Ousmane Dembélé until the end of the season regardless of whether a new contract is signed. Dembélé has dominated headlines over recent weeks and months, with the winger resisting contract offers from Barca.