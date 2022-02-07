FC Barcelona 4-2 Atlético Madrid: Glorious return to Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have produced a brilliant display on Sunday afternoon to defeat Atlético Madrid 4-2 and in doing so move ahead of the mattress-makers and claim the all-important fourth place in the Liga table.

Adama Traoré makes 'second debut' for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Adama Traoré pulled on the blaugrana jersey once again to dramatic effect against Atlético Madrid, playing a central role in the 4-2 victory. Six and a half years after leaving in 2014/15 and after playing for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves, it was a triumphant return for the 26-year-old to Camp Nou.

Gerard Piqué matches Carles Puyol on 593 appearances - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué has made history. The centre back played his 593nd competitive match for FC Barcelona on Sunday February 6 against Atletico Madrid to draw level with the legendary Carles Puyol in the Top 5 appearances for the Club.

Diego Simeone claims Atletico Madrid were unable to cope with Barcelona - Football Espana

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side slipped to a 4-2 defeat away at Barcelona. Los Rojiblancos suffered another damaging blow in their push to secure a Top Four finish in 2022 as Xavi’s charges dominated in Catalonia.