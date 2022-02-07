Eric Garcia closing in on Barcelona return after injury

Eric Garcia is closing in on a return to first-team action for Barcelona after recovering from a hamstring injury picked up at the start of 2022 in the draw against Granada.

The center-back has been back in full training with the team on Monday and could even be available for selection for Sunday’s derby at Espanyol, according to Diario AS.

Barcelona initially ruled Garcia out for five weeks and it’s expected he could receive the medical green light in time for the game at the RCDE Stadium.

Eric’s return will come at a good time for Xavi and Barcelona who are currently without center-backs Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti due to injury.

Xavi will also have to make do without Dani Alves for Sunday’s match, with the Brazilian set to serve a suspension for his red card against Atletico Madrid.

If Eric is fit in time then it does give Xavi a few options defensively. He could play with three center-backs or use Ronald Araujo on the right of the defense.

Sergino Dest is also an option for a rare start under Xavi. The full-back come on as a substitute and played the last 20 minutes against Atleti after Alves had been sent off.