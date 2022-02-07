WATCH: Xavi pumps up dressing room in effusive celebration with players after Barcelona defeat Atlético Madrid

In video captured inside the FC Barcelona dressing room, Xavi can be seen congratulating the players after their big win against Atlético Madrid.

The manager can be seen going to each player and encouraging them and motivating them. The dressing room was full of smiles as Barcelona returned to the top four in La Liga with a 4-2 win over Atlético, who dropped from fourth to fifth.

Unquestionably the best video you'll see today pic.twitter.com/ZmqirrgGe9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2022

“Let’s go, damn it, let’s go!”

That’s Xavi’s repeated phrase as he pats players and some staff in the head and high-fives everyone.

Then, he can be heard saying “we are going to the Champions League, no one can stop us!”

The former midfielder and captain has come into the team at a low point, after the departure of Lionel Messi. The Catalans have struggled to keep up at times this season, and were in ninth place when Xavi was appointed.

Injuries, suspensions, and COVID-19 cases have made life difficult for the boss, but after a successful winter transfer window, it seems that the team is finally coming together. The latest victory has been widely hailed as a statement win for Xavi and his men.