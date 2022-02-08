Monday recovery session - FC Barcelona

The Barça senior team was straight back at the training ground on Monday morning, in a jubilant mood following the 4-2 defeat of Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou the day before.

Moving up with Xavi - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has well and truly got Barça rocking again. The performance to beat Atlético Madrid 4-2 was one to get fans back on their feet and dreaming high. With four wins and three draws from the last seven games, the team has moved up to fourth in the table. That’s would be enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season, but there’s no reason not to start aiming higher.

Dani Alves returns to Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

He's back. Dani Alves appeared at Camp Nou in a Barça shirt almost six years after his last game as a blaugrana in the stadium. The Brazilian had not graced the turf at the blaugranes' home ground since he played against Espanyol on 8 May 2016. His return came in a stirring win against Atlético Madrid with a performance that had a bit of everything.

Liverpool eye Gavi as Barcelona contract talks stall - Football Espana

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Barcelona teenage star Gavi. Gavi has rocketed into the La Blaugrana squad this season, after making his first team debut in August, alongside a first Spain cap in October, as the youngest ever player represent La Roja at senior level.

Garcia returns to Barcelona training ahead of Catalan derby - Football Espana

Barcelona are set to receive a fitness boost following their huge win over Atletico Madrid. Xavi Hernandez and his men are on cloud nine following their statement win over Atleti on Sunday.