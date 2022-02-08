Barcelona agree €280 million deal with Spotify - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to announce a new sponsorship deal with streaming platform Spotify that is worth up to €280 million.

The news comes from RAC1 who reckon the deal is for three seasons and will see Spotify become the main sponsor for the men’s and women’s kit.

Barcelona’s agreement with Spotify is also thought to include title rights for the Camp Nou which means the famous old stadium could get a name change.

Spotify would therefore take over from Rakuten, who have sponsored the men’s shirt since 2017, and toolmaker Stanley who have sponsored Barca Femeni’s shirts since 2018.

Some of Spotify’s management team were spotted at the Camp Nou on Sunday with Barca’s vice president of marketing Juli Guiu to take in Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

La cúpula dirigent de Spotify a la llotja del Camp Nou amb el vicepresident de l’àrea de màrqueting Juli Guiu. L’acord de patrocini de la samarreta, al caure. pic.twitter.com/I1HCmTN7i6 — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) February 6, 2022

It’s thought the presence of the Spotify executives at the Camp Nou is proof that an agreement is almost completed. RAC1 reckon that the deal could even be announced on Tuesday.