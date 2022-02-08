Barcelona hoping to have Memphis Depay back for Napoli clash - report

Barcelona are hoping to have Memphis Depay back fit in time for the team’s Europa League play-off first leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou on February 17.

Memphis has been out of action since the Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid and is expected to miss Sunday’s trip to Espanyol too, according to Diario AS.

However, Barcelona are hoping he will get the green light to return to action next week which would mean he is available for the crunch clash with the Serie A side.

Xavi does have plenty of attacking options for the game but is without Ansu Fati due to injury as well as Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla who aren’t registered for the Europa League.

New signings Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in the squad along with Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, and Luuk de Jong.

The Europa League is Barcelona’s only chance of silverware this season but they face a tricky test against Napoli, with the winners going through to the last 16.