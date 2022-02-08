Ferran Reverter resigns as Barcelona CEO

Barcelona have confirmed that CEO Ferran Reverter has resigned from his position as the club’s chief executive officer.

Reverter has informed president Joan Laporta that he wants to step down for “personal and family reasons” after less than a year in his role.

Barcelona confirmed in a statement his resignation will take effect as soon as the club have found a replacement CEO.

Here’s Reveter’s statement:

“It is now almost a year since I left Germany to return to Barcelona for family reasons and shortly after I accepted the offer that I received from president Joan Laporta to become CEO of the club. “These have been passionate months and I thank the president for his trust and, above all, his enthusiasm and capacity for leadership that mean FC Barcelona how has a first class executive team that is able to reposition Barça as a world leader. “Personally I have put in much effort and dedication during these months, but I now wish to focus on the reason why I returned to Barcelona, which is to spend more time on personal and family projects.” Source | FC Barcelona

Reverter was only appointed in July 2021 and was involved in helping to restructure the club’s debt, reduce the wage bill and the funding of Espai Barca during his time with the club.