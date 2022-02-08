Did Barcelona CEO quit because of Spotify deal?

The resignation of Ferran Reverter as FC Barcelona’s CEO has been officially stated to be due to personal and family reasons. However, some rumors suggest there may be more to it than that.

In fact, one report says that the real reason behind the split is his disagreement with Barcelona’s new sponsorship deal with the music platform Spotify.

It is reported that Spotify will pay 280 million euro over three years to sponsor the club’s shirt and for naming rights on the Camp Nou.

La Vanguardia reports that there was a disagreement between Reverter and club president Joan Laporta over the sponsorship deal, but that was not the only reason for the former’s departure. Indeed, disagreements between the two were quite frequent.

Some other reporting has said that his departure has nothing to do with Spotify, and it was precipitated by other long-standing disagreements with Laporta.

Spotify has had to deal with controversy after several famous musicians decided to pull their music from the platform due to the app’s relationship with podcast host Joe Rogan. Spotify has paid Rogan 100 million dollars to license his podcasts, which sometimes contain misleading statements about vaccines.

However, it seems that was not what was on Reverter’s mind.

In an article in Diario SPORT, we are told Reverter felt “sidelined” during the negotiations with Spotify. Curiously, however, that report has since been deleted.

According to its Google Cache version, he was in Miami looking for alternatives while Spotify executives were in Barcelona finalizing the deal. Reverter reportedly felt that it was a mistake to sell shirt and stadium rights as a pack, and that they could find a better deal by selling them separately. In addition, he felt that the Espai Barça project improvements would make licensing rights more profitable, and Barcelona should not be locked into a multi-year deal when that happens.