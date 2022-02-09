Dani Alves is the best full-back ever, says Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has been talking about Dani Alves and has been full of praise for the Barcelona legend.

Alves is back at Barcelona for a second spell and was on target at the weekend in the brilliant 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Cancelo says the Brazilian has always been his idol and knows the defender is simply the best full-back to ever have played the game.

“I’ll be honest, in my position, my childhood idol is Daniel Alves,” he said. “I didn’t watch a lot of Cafu because I was too young, so I don’t remember much from seeing him play. “But Daniel Alves, in my opinion, is the best full-back ever. I’m a huge fan of his work, I am a fan of what he does on the pitch but also of the sense of freedom with which he plays. “The joy with which he plays this sport, with which he loves this sport. He’s a role model for me in that regard. “I love him as a player. I’ve never met him, but I’d love to. I think that sooner or later we’ll get to meet each other. I’m sure we’d have a great conversation!” Source | Manchester City

Alves has certainly had an impact since returning to the Camp Nou. However, we’ll have to wait to see him in action again with a ban incoming after his red card against Atletico.