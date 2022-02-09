The best goalscoring defence in La Liga - FC Barcelona

The Barça defence was outstanding against Atlético Madrid and not just in repelling the visitors' attack. Going forward, three of the four blaugrana goals in the win came from defenders with Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves all finding the in the 4-2 win at Camp Nou.

Keita Baldé, La Masia's Afcon champion - FC Barcelona

La Masia has an African champion. Keita Baldé, who spent six years learning the Barça values in his time in its youth system from 2004 to 2010, has helped get Senegal’s name written in the annals of history. The Lions of Teranga have finally won their first African Cup of Nations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang working hard to start for Barcelona against Espanyol - Football Espana

Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal at the end of the January window. It was a smart acquisition as the Gabonese is capable of providing a goal threat they desperately need at this moment in time. He made his debut as a substitute during Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona have locked down an agreement to sign two of the brightest young stars in Brazil - Football Espana

Barcelona have locked down two of the brightest stars in Brazilian football according to a report by Diario Sport. They settled favourably with FIFA for a breach of contract between Santos and Barcelona regarding the sale of Gabigol to Internazionale and have used their bargaining position to lock down an agreement to set a fixed price for two of the Brazilian club’s brightest talents.

Barcelona want to sign soon-to-be free agent Marcelo Brozovic from Internazionale - Football Espana

Barcelona are interested in signing Internazionale’s 29-year-old midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer this summer transfer window according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. The Italian club are keen for the Croatian to renew his contract but it’s proving difficult to close negotiations. He could leave on a free.

Barcelona strike €280m sponsorship deal with Spotify - Football Espana

Barcelona have secured a major financial boost after striking a new sponsorship deal. The Blaugrana‘s deal with Rakuten comes to an end at the end of this season, and they received a number of bids ahead of next season.