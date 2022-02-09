WATCH: Tom Holland declares love for Lionel Messi and Barcelona

One of the world’s most famous actors has stated he supports FC Barcelona because he loves Lionel Messi. It’s true: Tom Holland, best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a culé.

While being interviewed by Spanish newspaper El País, he was asked to pick between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Holland, who is promoting his new film Uncharted, was quick to answer: “Força Barça. I know it’s a controversial one. I just love Messi.”

Tom Holland asked to pick between Barcelona or Real Madrid: "Força Barça. I know it's a controversial one. I just love Messi." pic.twitter.com/XlO4iOBHWq — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 9, 2022

Holland’s love for Barcelona and Messi is not a secret. Just look at his reaction after shaking hands with the football superstar after meeting him for the first time:

Tom Holland meeting Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/LCzZe2x8mr — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 9, 2022

In 2020, he was pictured smiling while wearing a Barcelona shirt and hat on a plane.

We first found out two years ago: pic.twitter.com/jzdxtZWD9T — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 9, 2022

And just a few days ago, the actor posted a picture of himself in Barcelona with the caption: “My home away from home. Força Barça.”

And then just a few days ago on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/7pVcq0g7fP — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 9, 2022

Of course, Messi has left Barcelona now, but it’s natural for a Barcelona fan to always carry appreciation for the club’s greatest player ever.

Meanwhile, things have been going very well for Holland. The latest in the Spider-Man films, No Way Home, was the most successful movie of last year and is now the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.