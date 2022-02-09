 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Tom Holland declares love for Lionel Messi and Barcelona

The Spider-Man and Uncharted actor does not hide his love for Barça

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D’OR-2021 Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

One of the world’s most famous actors has stated he supports FC Barcelona because he loves Lionel Messi. It’s true: Tom Holland, best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a culé.

While being interviewed by Spanish newspaper El País, he was asked to pick between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Holland, who is promoting his new film Uncharted, was quick to answer: “Força Barça. I know it’s a controversial one. I just love Messi.”

Holland’s love for Barcelona and Messi is not a secret. Just look at his reaction after shaking hands with the football superstar after meeting him for the first time:

In 2020, he was pictured smiling while wearing a Barcelona shirt and hat on a plane.

And just a few days ago, the actor posted a picture of himself in Barcelona with the caption: “My home away from home. Força Barça.”

Of course, Messi has left Barcelona now, but it’s natural for a Barcelona fan to always carry appreciation for the club’s greatest player ever.

Meanwhile, things have been going very well for Holland. The latest in the Spider-Man films, No Way Home, was the most successful movie of last year and is now the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...