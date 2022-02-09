Barcelona’s Dani Alves receives two-match ban for Atletico red

Dani Alves has reportedly been hit with a two-match ban for his red card against Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s 4-2 win for Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian picked up an assist and scored in the match but was given his marching orders on 69 minutes for a poor challenge on Yannick Carrasco.

Alves has now been suspended for two games and will miss Barcelona’s La Liga fixtures against Espanyol and Valencia.

He’ll also miss the two Europa League play-off matches against Napoli, meaning he’s out of Barcelona’s next four games in a row.

Xavi won’t be able to call on the 38-year-old again until the end of the month when Athletic visit the Camp Nou in the league on February 27.

It’s a bit of a blow as Alves has made a real impact since returning for another spell at the club but does offer Sergino Dest the chance to show Xavi what he can do.

The USMNT star has struggled for opportunities recently but looks the most obvious replacement for Alves and now has run of games to try and impress the boss.