Update on Álvaro Morata’s future

Álvaro Morata had agreed to join FC Barcelona, and the Catalans wanted him, but it wasn’t to be. Despite Juventus seeming open to parting with the Spanish forward, and Xavi reportedly asking for him, and the player himself supposedly agreeing to it, the move broke down.

Morata was simply on loan to Juve, and the parent club - Atlético Madrid - were unwilling to sanction the move.

Barcelona instead went for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived on a free transfer.

Right now, it looks like it’s worked out for everyone. Juventus are happy with Morata’s performances, while Aubameyang has gotten off to high-scoring start. You can also add that Arsenal, the club that let Auba go for free, are doing well at the moment.

So, plans have changed. Barcelona are reportedly no longer interested in Morata, while Juve, far from wanting to get rid of him, want to make his move permanent.

Morata has continued to be a key player for Juve even after the signing of Dušan Vlahović. Rather than losing his place to the latter, Morata has developed a partnership with the new striker.

It is said, however, that Juve are not willing to pay the 35 million clause previously agreed to make his loan move permanent. Instead, they are hoping to keep Morata but at a lower price.