Three Barcelona substitutes scored in the same Liga match for the first time ever

For the first time in the history of FC Barcelona, three substitutes scored in the same league match in the Catalans’ 4-0 triumph over Athletic Club.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal, Dembélé opened the scoring, and then assisted Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay. All of the last three players were second half substitutes.

#OJOALDATO - Han marcado TRES suplentes del Barcelona (Luuk de Jong, Dembélé y Depay) en un mismo partido por PRIMERA VEZ en TODA la historia de La Liga. — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) February 27, 2022

Barcelona are the fourth team to achieve this feat, with Villarreal being the first team in all of La Liga to do so in 2003. Espanyol did it in 2004. Changing substitute rules, which now allow up to five players off the bench, will likely make it more common: this is the second time it has happened since the rule was introduced in 2020, the same year Atlético Madrid achieved this particular feat.

Equipos con 3 suplentes marcando en un partido de La Liga:



▪️ Villarreal (al Celta/2003): Víctor, Palermo, Guayre

▪️ Mallorca (al Espanyol/2004): Bruggink, Colsa, Perera

▪️ Atlético (a Osasuna/2020): Carrasco, Llorente, Morata

▪️ BARÇA (al Athletic/2022): Dembélé, De Jong, Depay — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) February 27, 2022

There is also an interesting stat about Aubameyang’s goal. It was his fourth league goal in just four matches, meaning he is the sixth player in Barcelona history to score four in his first four games for the club. Romário, Rivaldo, Dani García Lara, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Cesc Fàbregas did it previously.