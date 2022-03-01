Great goalscoring start for Aubameyang - FC Barcelona

One name is on the lips of every FC Barcelona fan - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arriving at the Club in early February, he has fallen on his feet at Camp Nou and can't stop scoring, equalling and breaking records that have stood for years.

Pedri, shining bright - FC Barcelona

Pure admiration. A ripple of pleasure spread through the Barça fans. Pedri is an outstanding, superb player and simply wonderful to watch. The Canary Islander has an excellent skillset, which he showcased again during the goal fest against Athletic Bilbao (4-0).

Memphis back with a goal - FC Barcelona

There is no better way to return to football than by scoring a goal. Memphis scored the last of the four goals against Athletic Club, shortly after coming on to play for the first time in 46 days.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends message of support to coach Xavi Hernandez - Football Espana

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has published a message of support for his coach, Xavi Hernandez, on Twitter. “This is the way to success,” he wrote in Catalan, Spanish and English.

Joan Laporta: Let's see if Ousmane Dembele has a rethink - SPORT

Barcelona have work to do in the Ousmane Dembele case. On the pitch, he’s shown he’s impossible. A goal and two assists against Athletic as a substitute. Dembele did not renew his deal in January but Xavi still wants him and wants to use him.

Barcelona keeping close eye on Matthijs de Ligt situation - SPORT

Matthijs de Ligt’s future looks set to be a summer soap opera. El Nacional said recently the player was not comfortable at Juventus, where he is not playing as well as he hoped after leaving Ajax feted as one of the best potential defenders in the world. The Dutchman has become important to the club, earning his place as a starter this season, but it might not be enough.