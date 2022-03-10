The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Turkish giants Galatsaray to Camp Nou for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Thursday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nicio González

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There are no surprises on the list for this one, with all of the players who featured against Elche on Sunday escaping without injury issues and available once again. There is one key absence for this one as Gavi will miss the first leg through suspension, with Dani Alves also unavailable as he’s not in the Europa League. Missing out through injury are Ansu Fati (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Alejandro Balde (ankle).

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama, Memphis, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!