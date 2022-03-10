PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Galatasaray - FC Barcelona

After seeing off Napoli in the playoff, the next challenge in the Europa League is a visit from the Turkish side that won this competition in 2000

The squad for the visit of Galatasaray - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona face Galatasaray on Thursday at Camp Nou, kick off 9pm CET, in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie. Xavi Hernández's team will be looking to gain the upper hand ahead of the second leg in Turkey next Thursday.

Frenkie de Jong on 'good form and growing confidence' - FC Barcelona

"We always want to win", said Frenkie de Jong at a media conference prior to the game with Galatasaray on Thursday. “We are on good form. There is still room for improvement. I know I can still get better.”

Barcelona to play at former home of Espanyol during Camp Nou renovations - Football Espana

With Camp Nou set to undergo heavy renovations in the coming seasons, President Joan Laporta wants the team to play at the Lluis Companys in the 2023-24 season while construction is underway.

Xavi hints at adding strength to goalkeeper position this summer - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has hinted at strengthening the goalkeeper department ahead of next season. The Barcelona head coach has managed to help a number of key players to improve since his arrival towards the back-end of last year.

Xavi says Barcelona are not favourites to win Europa League - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has played down Barcelona’s supposed favourites tag in the Europa League. The Blaugrana are now flying in La Liga, moving up to third after a fine run of results. And they also impressed in their Europa League knockout stage clash with Napoli, drawing in the first leg but blowing the Serie A giants away in the second leg.

Xavi believes Barcelona are still irresistable amid Haaland links - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has revealed why his club are in a strong position when it comes to future transfers. The rumour mill has been spinning at full pace this week, with talk of Xavi meeting with Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Paris Saint-Germain emerge as a potential destination for Barcelona's Ronald Araujo - Football Espana

Barcelona’s prospects of renewing Ronald Araujo’s contract are becoming more and more complicated with each passing day according to Diario Sport. The centre-back has aroused the interest of the European elite including Paris Saint-Germain.