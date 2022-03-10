WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth hosts another Barcelona chapter in Europe as Barça welcome Galatasaray for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie. Barça come into this one in great form against a very inconsistent Turkish side, so we could see a big win for the home team tonight. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1

Date/Time: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Benoît Bastien (FRA)

VAR: Delajod Willy (FRA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EUROPA LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport 3 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

