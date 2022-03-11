Pedri says Barcelona must be stronger at home after Galatasaray draw

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has called on his team to be stronger at home after being held to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie with Galatasaray.

The hosts went into the game on a four-game winning streak but endured a frustrating evening against the Turkish side.

Barca dominated the match but could not find a way past goalkeeper Inaki Pena, and Pedri says they must do better on their own turf.

“Mentally, a 0-0 is not what we wanted. We wanted to win and score many more goals and it was not possible,” he said. “We didn’t have rhythm on the ball. When we moved from one side to the other, space was created. We didn’t press well. “Teams come here to sit back. We have to be stronger at home. We have to start winning in Europe here. “We knew that it was a team that pressed well, that they were going to have the ball. We knew it was going to be difficult.” Source | Marca

The result means coach Xavi picks up the unwanted record of becoming just the second Barca coach to fail to win his first two home games in a European competition after Louis van Gaal.