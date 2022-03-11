Xavi offers his verdict on Barcelona’s draw with Galatasaray

Barcelona coach Xavi made it clear he was not happy with Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Galatasaray in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie.

The result means the Catalans have it all to do in Turkey next week and will have to win to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Xavi offered his thoughts after the match and felt his team lacked the intensity required to get the win against Galatasaray.

“Given that we were playing at home this isn’t a good result. In the second half we were a little bit better but when you drop intensity things get a bit more even between the teams,” he said. “But I told you yesterday. This is the Europa League and the rivals are here by their merits. It’s a tough, quality competition and we need to be humble in our work. “Right now it’s all square – we’ve not lost everything thanks to this result, nor have we put ourselves in a winning position. We go to Istanbul needing to win to go through – just like when we went to Naples.” Source | UEFA

Barca face Osasuna next before jetting off to Turkey for the return leg which comes just three days before the Catalans are due at the Santiago Bernabeu for El Clasico.