Eric Garcia: Barcelona will ‘give it everything’ against Galatasaray in second leg

Barcelona center-back Eric Garcia says his team will learn from their first leg draw against Galatasaray and will give it all they’ve got in the second leg of the tie next week.

A goalless draw means Barca will have to win in Turkey to progress and will need to find the sort of performance they came up with in Napoli in the previous round.

Eric spoke about the tie after the match and felt that the team were lacking in attack but will look to improve for the return fixture.

“Obviously we intended to win this match tonight. They mightn’t be in a good moment of form at home but we knew that Gala are a very competitive team,” he said. “In the first half we allowed ourselves to be pressed out of good possession and, then, in the second half it was a little like the home leg against Napoli. We just lacked that good final touch around the goal – the thing we’ve been so good at in recent matches. “We knew it was going to be hard to put the tie to bed here, but we’ll learn from this experience against them and go to İstanbul to give it everything and try to go through.” Source | UEFA

Eric was back in the starting XI on Thursday and partnered Ronald Araujo for the first half. Xavi then replaced the Uruguayan at the break and sent on Gerard Pique for the second 45 minutes.