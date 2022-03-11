Barça 0-0 Galatasaray: To be decided in Istanbul - FC Barcelona

Barça have been held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie with Galatasaray, leaving everything wide open for the return meeting in seven days’ time in Istanbul

Xavi: 'We deserved a better result' - FC Barcelona

The Barça Coach has recognized the "great defensive work" of Galatasaray, while Eric Garcia and Adama have valued the goalless draw at Camp Nou.

Barcelona eyeing Grimaldo in bid to add competition for Alba - Football Espana

Barcelona are considering a move for Benfica star Alex Grimaldo ahead of this summer. The Blaugrana are likely to be busy in the market this summer, with Xavi Hernandez keen to kick on amid recent improvements. And while emphasis will be on the front line, Barca are also looking to improve competition at left-back.

Ansu Fati is still some way off returning to action for Barcelona despite positive signs - Football Espana

Fati is still undergoing recovery in Madrid under the supervision of trusted physio Joaquin Juan Sanda. All along the club have been certain that the minimum time it would take for him to recover would be two-and-a-half months; that roadmap hasn’t changed.

Leipzig's Dani Olmo opens up on his future amid links to Barcelona - Football Espana

Dani Olmo has opened up on his future in comments to Sport Bild carried by Diario AS. The Spanish international was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window but stayed put at Leipzig; he’s revealed he’s not in much of a hurry.