Barcelona loanee Inaki Peña speaks about Europa League clash

Barcelona loanee Iñaki Peña spoke about the matchup with his parent club this week. The Galatasaray goalie is with the Turkish club for the rest of the season and played incredibly against Barca on Thursday.

“(I’m) very happy for the game, with the team and for my personal level,” he said.

“I am happy with the performance. I needed minutes and I am happy to have them here.

“I am concentrated on Galatasaray, though I know that I have a contract with Barca and on June 30 I have to return.

“We were very good as a team. Tonight our goal was to carry our chances into the return leg. We will see what happens in İstanbul. The Barcelona supporters applauded me before the game and that was a great moment for me. I would like to thank them.”