Xavi had angry rant at halftime of Barcelona’s draw with Galatasaray - report

Xavi was reportedly pretty frustrated with his club’s midweek draw against Galatasaray. Barcelona, after a flurry of recent potent offensive performances, put in a lackluster zero-goal showing at home on Thursday.

The boss was pretty agitated during the match on the touchline, and according to reports, was also angry at halftime. Xavi said the players’ heads weren’t in the game and they were lacking intensity, saying “whoever is not here to play today, say it already.”

The coach had calmed down a bit by the final whistle but did make it clear he was not too happy with the draw.

“Given that we were playing at home this isn’t a good result,” he said. “In the second half we were a little bit better but when you drop intensity things get a bit more even between the teams.”

It's safe to say perhaps Barcelona took Galatasaray’s poor Turkish league placing as a sign they could just trot out and snag a win. That was far from the case. Now they have to turn it around and get a win in a hostile environment in Turkey.