Podcast: Barcelona’s lackluster Europa league performance & Messi’s Champions League flop

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile writes for Hardwood Hype and more recently has done a piece on players who were compared to Xavi, some fantastic NBA work, and he’s working on a piece on the Roman and Chelsea situation. This time around we chat about Barcelona’s recent run of successes before the stagnant performance in the Europe league. Then we recap the wild week in the Champions League featuring Inter Milan’s win at Liverpool and PSG’s collapse against Real Madrid.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.