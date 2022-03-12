This Week in Barça Femení: Championship Sunday

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team are getting ready to celebrate their third consecutive Primera División title this weekend thanks to a 23rd win in 23 league games when they traveled to the Basque Country to face Alavés last weekend.

It wasn’t even a contest: Barça looked hungry and ready to win from the very start, and cruised to a 6-0 win on the road. The star of the afternoon was Claudia Pina, perhaps the most underrated player in the Femení squad, who was involved in five of Barça’s six goals with a hat-trick and two assists.

Barça were dominant from start to finish, a perfect illustration of how their entire league season has been: 23 games, 23 wins, 131 goals scored, 6 conceded. They are now just one win away from the title, and they welcome Real Madrid to the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Sunday with a chance to win the league in El Clásico. It doesn’t get any more perfect than that, and it’ll give us a preview of their much anticipated Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Sunday is expected to be a big celebration, but there were some very good news for Barça Women throughout the week as three key pieces of the squad signed new contracts: star center-back Mapi León, right-back Marta Torrejón and striker Asisat Oshoala all agreed to extend their deals until the end of the 2023-24 season, keeping the best team in the world together for at least two more years.

After a couple of weeks of bad injury news this has been a fantastic week for Barça Femení both on and off the pitch, but the absolute cherry on top will be winning the league title at home with a victory in El Clásico. Can’t wait for Sunday.