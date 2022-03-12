Recovery session looking ahead to Osasuna - FC Barcelona

No time to rest for the first team squad after the goalless draw at Camp Nou against Galatasaray in the Europa League last 16 first leg. Coach Xavi Hernández and the players began preparations for Sunday's La Liga fixture against Osasuna at home.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Osasuna - FC Barcelona

LaLiga returns to Camp Nou this Sunday after the Europa League match against Galatasaray last Thursday. The Barça v Osasuna match (9.00pm CET) is an opportunity to earn another three points and continue marching up the league - FC Barcelona are the best team in the league so far in 2022.

How Adama Traoré tormented the Galatasaray defence - FC Barcelona

Adama is lightning down the right, and there were plenty of flashes of brilliance against Galatasaray as he proved one of the most effective players for finding his way through the rock-tight Turkish defensive line. In fact, he set a personal record with eight dribble attempts, seven of which went fully to plan – an 87.5% success rate, beating his previous best set at the RCDE Stadium against Espanyol.

Acknowledgement for De Jong and Aitana’s values - FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong and Aitana Bonmatí have collected this Friday the Barça Players Award, which recognises their fair play and respect for the FC Barcelona shirt, as awarded by the Barça Players Association every season.

FC Barcelona players called up for international duty - FC Barcelona

International call-up time is upon us again. There are fixtures later in March, and the first players to be announced for national duty were the Dutch trio of Luuk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis. They were soon followed by South Americans Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves for Uruguay and Brazil respectively.

Xavi Hernandez gave Barcelona a dressing-down at half-time of their scoreless draw with Galatasaray - Football Espana

Barcelona drew 0-0 with Galatasaray at Camp Nou on Thursday evening in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash. The Blaugrana failed to break down their Turkish visitors and will now have to go there and get a result in the second leg.

Barcelona will go for Robert Lewandowski if they fail to land Erling Haaland this summer - Football Espana

It’s no secret that Erling Haaland is Barcelona’s great desire but competition for the Norwegian’s signature is fierce. The striker is also wanted by Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Garcia admits Barcelona must learn from Galatasaray draw to progress - Football Espana

Eric Garcia says Barcelona will need to learn from their first leg clash with Galatasaray to get a win in Turkey. Xavi Hernandez‘s men couldn’t take advantage of their home leg on Thursday night, drawing 0-0 at Camp Nou in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg.