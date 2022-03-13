Dani Alves and Gavi back against Osasuna - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has named his squad for Sunday’s game at home to Osasuna, with Dani Alves and Gavi back after missing the game with Galatasaray, the former due to ineligibility and the latter due to suspension.

25 years since Pizzi's winner in the Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

Today sees the 25th anniversary of one of FC Barcelona's most memorable comebacks. On 12 March 1997 FC Barcelona welcomed Atlético Madrid to a packed Camp Nou for the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter final tie. It turned out to be a day that is now part of Barça history.

Barcelona confident Azpilicueta will arrive on a free from Chelsea - Football Espana

The Chelsea captain, who finishes his contract with Chelsea at the end of the season, is seen as a smart addition by the Catalan giants. Azpilicueta’s leadership qualities stand out above all else, which could be especially attractive for a manager with a young squad.

Spotify and Barcelona close in on €300m deal - Football Espana

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Spotify are in the final stages of signing a sponsorship agreement for the coming seasons. The potential agreement has been much-rumoured over recent months and the top brass of Spotify were hosted by the club in early February, as Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 at Camp Nou.

Barcelona to raise Araujo offer amid Premier League interest - Football Espana

The Uruguayan defender has become an ever-present in the Barcelona defence this season and as contract negotiations drag on, the Catalan club are keen to tie him down sooner rather than later.