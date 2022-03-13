Barcelona Femeni crowned champions after big Clasico win

Barcelona Femeni have been crowned champions for the third year in a row after beating Real Madrid 5-0 on Sunday at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The hosts were without a host of key players due to injury, such as Mariona Caldentey, Asisat Oshoala, Lieke Martens and Irene Paredes, but still romped to victory.

Barca had to wait until almost half-time before taking the lead when Alexia Putellas (who else?) scored via a deflected shot from range on 41 minutes.

Two minutes later Alexia had struck again with a right-footed shot that flew across goal, past goalkeeper Misa and into the back of the net.

Barcelona’s third goal came on the hour from Patri Guijarro and was the pick of the bunch. The midfielder let fly with a rising shot from just outside the area that nestled in the top corner.

The champions didn’t stop there either. The fourth goal came from an own goal after a strong run and cross by Caroline Graham Hansen was turned into her own net by Madrid defender Babett Peter.

Jenni Hermoso then sealed the win by beating goalkeeper Misa at her near post with a fierce shot after great work from Alexia once again.

The win means it’s yet another title for this brilliant team who have won all 24 league games this season, scoring 136 goals along the way and conceding just six. It’s also the first trophy of what could be many with the team still in contention to do the treble again.

Barca Femeni go on to play Real Sociedad next in the quarter-finals of the Copa de la Reina and then it’s Real Madrid again in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Congratulations, Barca Femeni!