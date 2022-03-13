IN PICS: Barcelona Femeni celebrate title triumph after thrashing Real Madrid

Barcelona Femeni celebrated a third straight league title on Sunday after sealing top spot with a brilliant 5-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have a 100% record in the league after 24 games and have also plundered a quite ridiculous 136 goals along the way.

Captain Alexia Putellas scored twice on Sunday and was also handed the trophy after the match to lift in front of the triumphant squad.

The celebrations continued on the pitch with the players showing off their trophy after the final whistle had confirmed another successful title defence.

What. A. Team.