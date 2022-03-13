 clock menu more-arrow no yes

IN PICS: Barcelona Femeni celebrate title triumph after thrashing Real Madrid

Another trophy for the world’s best team

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
  • Another title for Alexia. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • The players lift the trophy after hammering Real Madrid Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • The players show off their latest trophy Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Coach Jonathan Giraldez is thrown in the air Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • 5-0 and the league title. What a day. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Jenni Hermoso with the trophy Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • CAMPEONAS! Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • The GOAT with the trophy. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • What. A. Team. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona Femeni celebrated a third straight league title on Sunday after sealing top spot with a brilliant 5-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have a 100% record in the league after 24 games and have also plundered a quite ridiculous 136 goals along the way.

Captain Alexia Putellas scored twice on Sunday and was also handed the trophy after the match to lift in front of the triumphant squad.

The celebrations continued on the pitch with the players showing off their trophy after the final whistle had confirmed another successful title defence.

What. A. Team.

