Xavi-ball reigns supreme for Barcelona at the start of a huge week

Another superb team performance that was full of goals against a side who have been stubborn opponents in the past, and a brilliant showcasing of his talents from Ousmane Dembele to boot.

The Frenchman remains a hugely frustrating figure precisely because of performances like Sunday night’s.

Everyone knows he has that in his locker but bringing it to the party once in every five games or so won’t cut it at Barça.

Having said that, Xavi certainly seems to now be getting the best out of the World Cup winner on a more regular basis.

The connection with Aubameyang is almost telepathic and a welcome hangover from their Dortmund days, and on this evidence, the player himself must surely know that he’ll struggle to replicate that anywhere else.

Money appears to talk in Dembele’s world, but there are still a few months to potentially reverse the narrative.

A great night for Ferran Torres again too. A player that has been there or thereabouts in most games he’s played without getting the rewards.

They’re coming now and the confidence is beginning to flow. He is starting to look every inch the player that the club believed he was.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to silence the doubters, with his goal a work of striking art from start to finish.

⚽️ @Auba is making a name for himself!



With 5 goals, he is @FCBarcelona's joint-second top scorer in #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/7te3EIxQFX — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 13, 2022

The Gabonese has been an unexpected hit at the Camp Nou, and his goals could yet fire the Blaugranes to glory.

Ahead of a hugely important week, the manner of the win was just the ticket for Xavi, and keeps a finish in the Champions League places very much in Barca’s hands.

Sevilla’s draw at Rayo means that the Blaugranes can ease into second should they win their game in hand over the Andalusians, beat them in the April fixture and match their results in any other games.

Considering where the team were at a few short months ago under Ronald Koeman, that’s some turnaround.

I can’t finish this post without tipping my hat to Pedri and Dani Alves, even if the latter tailed off in the second half.

The former comes straight from the Xavi playbook and was imperious once more at the heart of the midfield.

As industrious as Sergino Dest is, Alves just keeps it simple too and instinctively knows the right ball to play.

As Johan Cruyff once noted, the hardest thing in the world is to play simple football. Both do that remarkably well, and Barça continue to be the beneficiaries.

On the day that Barça Women were crowned league champions an incredible 2 months before the season has finished, Alves, the most decorated champion of them all, will sleep soundly - as will his team-mates.

Bring on Galatasaray and Real Madrid!