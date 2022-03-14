Barça 4-0 Osasuna: Perfect night at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have clung onto third place in La Liga after a superlative display against Osasuna in which the three points were as good as won before the game was half an hour old.

22 goalscorers in La Liga - FC Barcelona

Riqui Puig scored the fourth of FC Barcelona’s goals against Osasuna on Sunday at Camp Nou. Not only was it his first of the season but also added a new name to the list of goalscorers for the team this league season, which has now hit 22.

Gerard Piqué, 600 games for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué, who recently overcame Carles Puyol, to become the player with the fourth most appearances for Barça, set a new landmark against Osasuna on Sunday when he played his 600th competitive match for the team.

Clément Lenglet reaches 150 appearances for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

On Sunday in the 4-0 win against Osasuna at Camp Nou Clément Lenglet made his 150th appearance in a Barça shirt. The 26 year old French defender came to Barça in 2018 and his three seasons at the Club he has become a valuable member of the squad.

Barça Women 5-0 Real Madrid Femenino: League champions! - FC Barcelona

Goals galore in the Clásico and now Liga champions! Barça's 5-0 convincing win over Real Madrid saw them crowned Liga champions in stunning fashion, making it twenty four wins out of twenty four games and further adding to their unbelievable numbers this season.

A seventh league title and the third in a row! - FC Barcelona

Barça Women were crowned Primera Iberdrola champions this Sunday in front of a passionate crowd at Estadi Johan Cruyff. The victory against Real Madrid (5-0) means their points total cannot be surpassed, even with six games to go, testament to their superb run of 24 wins in 24 games.

An insurmountable team with astonishing stats - FC Barcelona

With six matchdays left to complete the Primera Iberdrola league, Barça Women have won their third league title in a row, and seventh in total, making them clear leaders with the most league titles in Spain.

Arsenal could hijack Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho move - Football Espana

Premier League side Arsenal could challenge Aston Villa’s summer move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho. The Gunners were linked with a potential swoop for the former Liverpool midfielder at the start of 2021/22, however, no offer materialised.

Joan Laporta issues warning over Erling Haaland deal - Football Espana

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has issued a message of caution over their reported interest in Erling Haaland. La Blaugrana are one of a string of clubs from across Europe interested in a potential summer move for the Borussia Dortmund goal machine.

Xavi remains open minded on La Liga title push - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi has insisted his side are not yet out of the 2021/22 La Liga title race. La Blaugrana remain inside the Top Four at the end of play this weekend as Xavi’s side sealed a straightforward 4-0 win at home to Osasuna.

Sergino Dest would consider leaving Barcelona for Roma - Football Espana

Since Xavi Hernandez arrived at the club, the USA international has struggled to lock down a place in the starting line-up. Dest was plagued with injury issues during the latter part of 2021, which may have contributed to his lack of minutes.