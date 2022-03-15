Dembélé is Mr.Assist - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé played a vital role in Barça's 4-0 win over Osasuna providing two assists in the game, the first for Ferran Torres to make it 2-0 and the other for Aubameyang's goal, Barça's third on the night.

19 out of a possible 21 points - FC Barcelona

Xavi has well and truly set the Barça ship sailing in the right direction. Following another emphatic win on Sunday, 4-0 against Osasuna, the team have amassed 19 points out of the last 21 on offer and have not only consolidated their place in the top four but are closing the gap on second placed Sevilla, which is now five points (plus a game in hand).

Kick off time for FC Barcelona v Sevilla confirmed - FC Barcelona

Kick off time confirmed for FC Barcelona v Sevilla. The game comes in week 30 of La Liga and will be played on Sunday 3 April at 9pm CEST at Camp Nou.

The FC Barcelona first team official photo - FC Barcelona

Amorning of photography for the FC Barcelona first team following on from their win on Sunday against Osasuna at Camp Nou. The squad returned to their home ground on Monday for the traditional official photograph for the 2021/22 season.

Barcelona eye Leeds United star Raphinha - Football Espana

Barcelona could make a shock summer move for Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazilian international has been tipped for a potential exit from Elland Road ahead of the 2022/23 season after impressing in his first two seasons in Premier League football.

Real Madrid face injury concerns ahead of El Clasico showdown - Football Espana

Real Madrid could face an incoming injury headache ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico showdown with Barcelona. Los Blancos moved ten points clear at the top of La Liga in Monday night action as Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruised to a 3-0 win away at Mallorca.

Barcelona could target Mohamed Salah if they fail to sign Erling Haaland this summer - Football Espana

Barcelona are determined to bring in a top-level centre-forward this summer even if they fail to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. If they fail to sign the Norwegian, their first-choice, they’ll go for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as per Diario Sport.

Barcelona have a squad cost balance of -€144m following the winter market - Football Espana

Barcelona went from a salary limit of €97m following the summer market to a balance of -€144m following the winter market. This is largely due to their transfer activity; they signed Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore.