Gerard Pique hopes to continue at Barcelona ‘for some time’

Gerard Pique has been talking all things Barcelona after making his 600th appearance for the club in Sunday’s win over Osasuna.

The defender hit the landmark at the Camp Nou, becoming just the fifth player in the history of the club to do so.

Pique joins Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in the 600 club and says he’s hoping for plenty more appearances before he finally hangs up his boots.

“More than the number of games, it’s my career, having had such fun. I am very proud to wear this shirt and I hope to continue doing so for some time,” he said. “I was very lucky to be part of a unique generation of footballers, and to be part of what we’ve done together and the trophies we’ve won for this club. Because of that we’ve had long careers. “I don’t know how many games I’ll end up playing, but being up there with people like Messi , Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets... It shows how well we have all done as a team, as a generation, and I hope to get to play a lot more games.”

Pique also went on to speak about the club’s current situation under Xavi and thinks the future is very bright for the Catalan giants.

“I’m very optimistic. After the months we went through and last season, to pick things up and be in such positive form is the best possible news,” he added. “The people coming to the stadium are enjoying it and that’s primordial, and we’re also enjoying it on the pitch. The results will come, in fact they already are, and we hope things stay like this through to the end of the season.” Source | FC Barcelona

The center-back turned 35 in February but remains a regular and a key player for Barcelona under Xavi. His current contract at the Camp Nou runs until June 2024.