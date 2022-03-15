Barcelona confirm Spotify deal, new name for Camp Nou

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday they have reached an agreement with music streaming platform Spotify to become the club’s main sponsor.

We’re partnering with @Spotify to bring football and music together like you’ve never seen before — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2022

Spotify will replace Rakuten as the shirt sponsor for the next four seasons and will also replace Stanley on the front of Barca Femeni’s shirts.

The agreement also sees Spotify sponsor the club’s training shirts for the next three seasons and the club’s famous stadium will be rebranded as the ‘Spotify Camp Nou.’

Here’s the club’s official statement, you can read the whole article here.

“FC Barcelona and Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, have reached an agreement for the Swedish company to become the Main Partner of the Club and the Official Audio Streaming Partner. “The brand will appear on the front of both Men’s and Women’s team shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons. Spotify will also sponsor the training shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season for the next three seasons. “Spotify and FC Barcelona will be working together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to become a space that can celebrate artists from across the world. As part of the collaboration, for the very first time in the Club’s history, the Stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans.”

There’s no official confirmation yet of how much the deal is worth (with reports suggesting around €280 million) but the agreement has been announced just a day after La Liga confirmed the club’s spending limit is set at -€144 million and that they must cut costs and generate income to make signings this summer.