When and where to watch Galatasaray v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After the draw at Camp Nou last week, FC Barcelona travel to Istanbul in Turkey to play the return leg on Thursday of the Europa League last 16 tie against Galatasaray. Kick-off is at 6.45pm CET, but you have come to right place if you want to know what time that is where you are.

FC Barcelona and Spotify seal a strategic long-term partnership in sports and entertainment - FC Barcelona

The platform’s company name will appear on the front of both Men’s and Women’s team shirt and training kits. For the first time, the global audio streaming platform becomes Title Partner of the Stadium, which will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou

Gerard Piqué: 'We're enjoying it and so are the fans' - FC Barcelona

Against Osasuna on Sunday, Gerard Piqué became only the fifth player to make 600 appearances for FC Barcelona again, joining an elite club alongside the foursome of Leo Messi, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. He spoke about this and other matters in an interview with Barça TV:

Ferran Torres and Aubameyang finding the target - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have landed on their feet at FC Barcelona. The duo were signed to boost the Barça attack in the winter transfer window and they have both served that function brilliantly, with a combined total of eleven goals.

Barcelona to receive €280m for Spotufy shirt sponsorship deal - Football Espana

Barcelona are set to earn huge amounts of cash from their new sponsorship deal with Spotify. The Blaugrana have been tipped to wrap up the deal for some time, with their shirt sponsorship agreement with Rakuten coming to an end.

Nico signs with new superagent less than a year after new contract - Football Espana

Barcelona star Nico Gonzalez has a new agent. The 20-year-old is among the brightest to come through the Barcelona academy in recent years, already a first-team regular.

PSG offer Barcelona chance to re-sign Neymar Jr ahead of this summer - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to have been offered the chance to buy Neymar Jr back from Paris Saint-Germain. It has been a turbulent week for PSG following their Champions League exit to Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men gave up a two-goal lead over Los Blancos to lose 3-2, and following the loss, there is talk of discord in the French capital.

Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Sergino Dest from Barcelona - Football Espana

Sergino Dest could be one such departure according to a report by Mundo Deportivo, who note that his place in next season’s squad could be taken by Mazraoui. Should the United States international come available, Bayern Munich could pounce.

Barcelona are on the verge of signing Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - Football Espana

Barcelona are on the verge of signing Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer at the end of this season according to a report by Football Italia. They’ve beaten out competition from the Premier League and throughout Europe for the 25-year-old.