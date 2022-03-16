 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Lewandowski a “real option” for Barcelona - report

The Polish forward is liked by the staff

By Luis Mazariegos
TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski is considered a possibility to join FC Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. The Polish superstar is still a Bayern Munich player but his contract expires next year, and Barcelona are keen on signing such a legendary striker.

Of course, it’s understood that Barcelona’s #1 target is another Bundesliga striker - Erling Haaland. However, his signing will be difficult with all of the world’s biggest clubs trying to get him.

Lewandowski is much older (33) but still one of the world’s best.

Reports say Barcelona likes him, from the higher ups to the coaching staff. He is considered “a real option” to join the Catalans.

However, a deal is far from agreed. First, Barcelona has not definitively ruled out Haaland, which would prevent them from getting Lewandowski. Secondly, the Catalans need to fully commit to trying to sign him. And the player himself has to agree to join. And lastly, the clubs would need to work out a deal.

So, again, there is still a long way to go for a deal to happen. But the interest seems to be real for now.

