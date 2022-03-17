Karim Benzema considered a doubt for el clásico

Real Madrid’s best player, Karim Benzema, is considered a doubt to play against FC Barcelona due to an injury. He is having problems in training after getting hurt in Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Barcelona are hoping to get a victory in the Europa League against Galatasary before playing el clásico. After the Catalans’ poor start to the season, the match will have less title implications than usual, but it’s still a huge game. For Barça, it may be pivotal in terms of staying in the top four and reaching the UEFA Champions League next season.

According to rumors in Spain, Benzema is considered 80% likely to play against Barcelona this weekend.

Ferland Mendy is expected to miss out, although it’s understood that Rodrygo will be available.