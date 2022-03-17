Mohamed Salah willing to join Barcelona - report

Mohamed Salah, one of the best players in the Premier League, is ready to go to La Liga and join FC Barcelona. The latest rumors out of Spain say that a deal is “feasible” because Salah is “willing to move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Salah has been linked to Barcelona in the past but the operation never came to fruition because the cost was too high. However, his deal expires next year and that could mean that Liverpool will need to sell him or risk losing him for free.

Barcelona consider Liverpool a difficult negotiator, having previously extracted a huge sum for Philippe Coutinho (albeit, that was under a different president at the Camp Nou.)

The Catalans are chasing Erling Haaland, but the Borussia Dortmund star will cost a fortune in terms of salary, agent’s fees, and transfer fees.

Salah won’t be cheap but the deal would take a lot less money. However, Barcelona are not pursuing the option actively as they want to stay on Liverpool’s good side.

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation, and it’s understood they will be able to offer more money to the Egyptian. The report says Salah is ready for a change and his entourage is having informal talks with several big clubs.

A potential price for the forward could be in the region of 70 million euro, which is not far away from Haaland’s release clause. However, his salary demands, while not low, are said to be more reasonable.