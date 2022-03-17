The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in Turkey for the decisive second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Galatasaray, and Xavi Hernández has called up 23 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There are no surprises on thIS list, with Barça enjoying a nice run of health at the moment. The only notable absence is Dani Alves, who can’t play in the Europa League. Other than the Brazilian, the usual suspects are out again through injury: Ansu Fati (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Alejandro Balde (ankle).

Predcted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 8.45pm TRT (local time), 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 1.45pm ET, 10.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!