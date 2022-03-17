The squad for Istanbul - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has named the squad that he’ll be taking to Istanbul for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 meeting with Galatasaray, where there’s a job to be done after the Turks managed to hold out for a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou.

What happened in previous second legs after 0-0 draws at Camp Nou? - FC Barcelona

Barça are Galatasaray drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie. It’s only the fourth time that the first leg of a European fixture at Camp Nou has ended goalless.

Aubameyang: 'We are here to win' - FC Barcelona

The blaugrana striker faces the press ahead of the game against Galatasaray on Thursday with a place in the quarter finals of the Europa League at stake

Xavi: 'We have to work hard with and without the ball' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach says the team 'have to be true to our style' to get past Galatasaray in the Europa League last 16 tie

How is Barca's form with a decisive week ahead? - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Dest and Memphis give their thoughts on the team's good form prior to the matches against Galatasaray and Real Madrid

Nico: 'Fighting to reach the first team squad is the best decision I've ever made' - FC Barcelona

In an interview with UEFA, the Barça midfielder looks at his progress at the Club, the importance of Xavi and his role in the first team

Real Sociedad 0-3 FC Barcelona: into the semi-finals - FC Barcelona

Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas ensured the score reflected Barça's superiority to seal a place in the Copa de la Reina semi-finals

Aubameyang has spoken to Dembélé about his contract situation - Football Espana

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he has spoken to Ousmane Dembélé ‘a little’ in a bid to convince the winger to pen a new deal. Dembélé faces an uncertain future with his current contract set to end at the end of this season.

Borussia Dortmund believe Haaland is going to Manchester City - Football Espana

Head of Football at German sports paper BILD, Christian Falk, says Borussia Dortmund believe that Erling Braut Haaland will move to Manchester City.

Barcelona weigh up move for Robert Lewandowski as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland - Football Espana

Robert Lewandowski could be on the move this coming summer transfer window. The 33-year-old forward’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023 and there’s seemingly no progress being made regarding any potential renewal.

Leaked images reveal Barcelona's new home kit for the 2022/23 season - Football Espana

The first images of Barcelona’s kit for the 2022/23 season have been leaked by Footy Headlines and carried by Mundo Deportivo. The home strip will combine three of Barcelona’s iconic colours; classic blue, burgundy and strong navy blue.

Barcelona like the look of Benfica marksman Darwin Nunez - Football Espana

Barcelona are understood to like the look of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez according to a report by Diario Sport. The Uruguayan, who scored the winning goal for Benfica last night in their Champions League last 16 tie with Ajax, is said to be open to a move although Benfica are demanding a high price.

Mohamed Salah emerges as a viable market opportunity for Barcelona - Football Espana

Salah spoke with Barcelona two years ago but the operation was financially impossible. Now, however, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023 and no sign it’s going to be renewed imminently, that chance may have arisen.