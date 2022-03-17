WELCOME TO NEF STADYUMU!!! The amazing home of Galatasaray in the Turkish capital is the site of a huge Europa League Round of 16 second leg between the hosts and Barcelona, as the two teams battle for a place in the quarterfinals. Last week’s first leg ended in a goalless draw, so the tie is beautifully poised ahead of what should be a great game in front of an electric atmosphere. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 2

First Leg Result: Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray

Date/Time: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 8.45pm TRT (local time), 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 1.45pm ET, 10.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Nef Stadyumu, Istanbul, Turkey

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

VAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EUROPA LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), Not Available (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!