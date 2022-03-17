Pedri opens up on his Galatasaray golazo

Barcelona midfielder Pedri put in another masterclass on Thursday to help the Catalans overcome Turkish side Galatasaray in the Europa League.

The 19-year-old came up with a simply brilliant equalizer to get the visitors back in the match after Marcao had given Galatasaray the lead.

Pedri showed incredible composure, sitting down two defenders before calmly slotting the ball past keeper Inaki Pena and into the back of the net.

The teenager was happy to discuss his strike and the match in general after the full-time whistle.

“We didn’t expect to only draw 0-0 at the Camp Nou so we knew that coming here, with that result, would be complicated. But I’ve never played in a stadium which puts you under such pressure! “I thought about shooting but then I dummied, then faked another shot until I saw a space to shoot into. That’s all I remember. I’m lucky in that on the pitch I don’t have to think too much, things just come to me.” Source | Europa League

The win puts Barcelona safely into the quarter-finals and continues the team’s fine run of form ahead of Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.