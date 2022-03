Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Managing Madrid’s Matt Wiltse to talk all things El Clasico. We look at the match from a tactical perspective and how both teams are playing at the moment. We chat about Karim Benzema’s place in Real Madrid history and Matt’s impression of Xavi thus far.

