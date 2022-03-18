Who could Barcelona face in the Europa League quarter-finals?

Barcelona booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Turkish side Galatasaray.

Xavi’s men will discover their next opponents on Friday, March 18 when the draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland at 12pm CET. You can follow the draw via UEFA’s live stream here.

The Catalans are one of the favorites to lift the trophy and are the only Spanish team left in the tournament after Sevilla and Real Betis were knocked out in the last 16.

Here’s a look at Barca’s potential opponents.

Rangers

Sporting Braga

Lyon

Atalanta

West Ham United

RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt

The first legs are due to take place on Thursday, 7 April with the return fixtures scheduled for one week later on the 14 April.

Who do you want Barcelona to draw in the Europa League? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!