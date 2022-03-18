Xavi praises Barcelona’s ‘huge personality’ after Galatasaray win

Barcelona coach Xavi was a happy man after seeing his team come from a goal down at Galatasaray to win 2-1 and progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The visitors faced a typically intimidating atmosphere in Istanbul but passed the test with flying colors thanks to goals from Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Xavi offered his thoughts after the match and spoke about his pride in the character his players showed to come from behind to win.

“We played a match of huge personality. It was a great performance to fight back in a ground like this against a very good team. They knew how to defend against us but we were patient. I’m very happy for my players. “Today was important. It is a European competition and we want to go far. “And you could say that we are in a good place [ahead of El Clasico]. But that means nothing, I have seen that many times before. It will be very difficult. It will be tough.”

Barcelona have a poor recent record in El Clasico but are in great form, particularly away from home. The Catalans have won their last four games in a row on their travels in all competitions.