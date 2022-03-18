Galatasaray 1-2 FC Barcelona: Comeback in Istanbul - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona produced the performance they needed to march into the quarter finals of the Europa League on the back of a 2-1 victory in Istanbul, comeback included.

Aubameyang's goalscoring run continues - FC Barcelona

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit the ground running at FC Barcelona since joining in the January transfer market. With his winner in the 2-1 win over Galatasaray in Istanbul on Thursday, he now has a total of seven goals in 10 matches in a Barça shirt.

Who do you want in the Europa League quarter finals? - FC Barcelona

Leipzig, Atalanta, Rangers, Braga, Olympique Lyonnais, Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham are the teams that FC Barcelona could be meeting in the next round

Aubameyang says being happy has been key to superb Barcelona form - Football Espana

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed the key driving force behind his recent Barcelona form. The Gabon international has hit the ground following his free transfer to Camp Nou, scoring seven goals already for his new club.

Pedri dismisses Messi comparisons but says Barca are EL favourites - Football Espana

Barcelona star Pedri has deemed his side favourites to win the Europa League this season. The Blaugrana booked a quarter-final spot on Thursday night with a comeback away win over Galatasaray.

Xavi amazed by Pedri goal during Galatasaray vs Barcelona - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has issued his verdict on Pedri excellent goal during Barcelona’s Europa League win over Galatasaray. The Blaugrana secure a quarter-final spot on Thursday night, but it was no easy task in Turkey.

De Jong says he would sign another six-year deal at Barcelona - Football Espana

Frenkie de Jong has made his intentions with Barcelona clear amid links with a move away from the club. The Dutchman attracted criticism during Ronald Koeman‘s time at the club, or at least towards the back end of it.